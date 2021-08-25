The term “broke college student” is something most identify with at some point in their college careers. But it does not take a lot of income to enjoy the benefits of the high-cost amenities, with little cost to you! Here are three ways students can save money without sacrificing quality.

Image Property of Amazon

Amazon Warehouse and Prime Student

Amazon has multiple ways to take advantage of their already discounted items. Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Prime Students are programs to save money. Amazon Warehouse offers a variety of products ranging from discounted Airpod Pros and even household items such as coffee makers and air fryers to spruce up any dorm. Amazon Prime for Students gives students the benefits of a monthly Prime membership, but on steroids. Here’s a quick overview of everything that comes with a Prime Student Subscription:

Free monthly Grubhub+ (Includes free delivery)

The entire Prime media library

Amazon Textbook Services (Up to 90% off of renting and purchasing textbooks)



Image Property of Spotify, Hulu SHOTIME and Disney

Streaming Services

Apps such as Hulu, Netflix and Paramount have become focal points of college life. Whether it’s catching up on a popular new series, or binge watching an entire show knowing there are three papers due the next morning, these services have become essential. But why pay full price when there are better options available? Here are the best streaming deals to get the most bang for the buck:

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all for $13.99 a month

HBO Max free for all AT&T customers

Hulu for Students – $1.99 a month

Spotify Premium Students – Includes Spotify Premium, SHOTIME, and Hulu for $4.99 after a 1-month free trial ($22 in savings a month)





Image Property of UniDays

Unidays

This is a hidden gem when it comes to students saving money. UniDays is a one-stop shop for unlocking exclusive deals, sales, and discounts for all your favorite apps and stores, simply for being a student. From Levis to Samsung and Adidas to American Eagle, find the latest styles and finds without breaking the bank.