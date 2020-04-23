MultimediaNewsSlideshows Photos: TJC campus appears drastically different during Coronavirus closure By Cassidy Winborn - April 23, 2020 0 44 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp TJC’s Vaughn Library places signs on tables asking students to sit alone. These measures have been taken to promote student safety through social distancing. Photo by Cassidy Winborn TJC’s Vaughn Library has tables set up for student use.TJC has tried to sustain student resources while protecting students and staff from the dangers of COVID-19. Photo by Cassidy Winborn Chairs are removed from TJC’s Vaughn Library due to the pandemic. The library is still open for student access, but remains empty. Photo by Cassidy Winborn Chairs are stacked in TJC’s empty campus cafeteria, Apache Junction. The cafeteria was one of the first campus facilities to close amid the outbreak. Photo by Cassidy Winborn TJC puts signs on campus parking lots directing students to Wi-Fi hotspots. These hotspots were put in place to safety access Wi-Fi from students’ vehicles. Photo by Cassidy Winborn