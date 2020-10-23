Potential Presidential Platforms

The 2020 Presidential Election trudges ever closer. With early voting underway and the Nov. 3 primary election date nearing, it’s vital to be informed of our two leading candidates’ platforms.

President Donald Trump has chosen to double down on his “America First” campaign from four years ago, stating similar promises and bullet points to his 2016 agenda, while also adding a stipulation on COVID-19.

Democratic Party representative, former Vice President Joe Biden, has adopted an agenda for his potential presidency, offering points on issues from Native American relations and racial equality, to criminal justice reform and violence against women.

Here is a quick look at the platforms these candidates have put out for the voting public.

The official Trump campaign website provides those interested with a list of bullet points as such:

Graphic by Molly Swisher

Jobs

Create 10 million new jobs in 10 months

Create one million new small businesses

Cut taxes to boost take-home pay and keep jobs in America

Enact fair trade deals that protect American jobs

“Made in America” tax credits, giving a tax boost to companies bring manufacturing stateside

Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

Eradicate COVID-19

Develop a vaccine by the end of 2020

Return to normal in 2021

Make all critical medicines and supplies for health care workers within the U.S.

Refill stockpiles and prepare for future pandemics

End our reliance on China

Bring back one million manufacturing jobs from China

Allow 100% expensing deductions for essential industries like pharmaceuticals and robotics who bring back their manufacturing to the U.S.

No federal contracts for companies who outsource to China

Hold China fully accountable for allowing the virus to spread around the world

Health care

Cut prescription drug prices

Put patients and doctors back in charge of the U.S. health care system

Lower health care insurance premiums

End surprise billing

Cover all pre-existing conditions

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Protect veterans and provide world-class health care

Education

Provide a school choice to every child in America

Teach American exceptionalism

Drain the swamp

Pass congressional term limits

End bureaucratic government bullying of U.S. citizens and small businesses

Expose Washington’s money trail and delegate powers back to people and states

Defend police

Fully fund and hire more police and law enforcement officers

Increase criminal penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers

Prosecute drive-by shootings as acts of domestic terrorism

Bring violent extremist groups to justice

End cashless bail and keep “dangerous” criminals locked up until trial

End illegal immigration

Block illegal immigrants from becoming eligible for tax payer funded welfare, health care, and college tuition

Mandatory deportation for non-citizen gang members

Dismantle human trafficking networks

End “sanctuary cities” to restore our neighborhoods and protect our families

Innovate for the future

Launch Space Force, establish permanent manned presence on the moon and send the first manned mission to Mars

Build the world’s greatest infrastructure system

Win the race to 5G and establish a national high-speed wireless internet network

Continue to lead the world in access to the cleanest drinking water and cleanest air

Partner with other nations to clean up our planet’s oceans

America first

Stop endless wars and bring our troops home

Maintain and expand America’s unrivaled military strength

Continue nominating constitutionalist Supreme Court and lower court judges

These points were provided by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and can be found here.

The Biden-Harris Plans campaign site gives voters a webpage where each of the 47 issues or plans link to a respective page for said plan or agenda. Below is a similar breakdown of Biden’s platforms.

Graphic by Molly Swisher

Build Back Better

Create millions of good-paying jobs

Give America’s working families the tools, choices and freedom they need

Provide immediate relief to working families, small businesses and communities

Provide state, local and tribal governments with the aid they need so educators, firefighters and other essential workers aren’t being laid off

Extend COVID crisis unemployment insurance to help those out of work

Provide a comeback package for Main Street businesses

Treat American workers and working families as essential at all times, not just in times of crisis

Mobilize the American people toward greatness

Mobilize American manufacturing and innovation to ensure the future is made in America, in all of America

Mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future

Mobilize American talent and heart to build a 21st century caregiving and education workforce, which will help ease the burden of care for working patients

Mobilize across the board to advance racial equity in America to ensure Americans of any race have a true opportunity

Effective reopening

Guarantee testing and Personal Protective Equipment for all called back on the job

Direct the federal government to provide regular and reliable testing for every worker called back on the job

Ensure all workers, in all communities, have access to effective PPE

Ensure workers and unions have a voice in reopening plans

Guaranteed paid leave for all workers who get sick with COVID-19, for as long as they need to recover

Guarantee federally funded paid leave for workers caring for family members or other loved ones sick with COVID-19

Build a National Contact Tracing Workforce

Health care

Protect and build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice, reducing health care costs and making our health care system less complex to navigate

Provide middle class families with a premium tax credit, calculated by their need, to help them pay for insurance coverage

Repeal the exception allowing drug corporations to avoid negotiating with Medicare over drug prices

Limiting price increases for all abusively priced drugs to inflation

Expand access to contraception and protect the constitutional right to an abortion

Defending health care protections for all, regardless of gender, gender identity or sexual orientation

Achieving mental health parity and expand access to mental health care

Immigration

Immediately reverse the Trump Administration’s policies that separate parents from their children at the border

End Trump’s asylum policies, which prevent immigrants seeking freedom from gang violence or domestic abuse

End prolonged detention of immigrants and reinvest in a case management program

Surge humanitarian resources to the border and foster public-private initiatives

Push to repeal extreme anti-immigrant state laws

Expand rights to farmworkers and domestic workers

End for-profit detention centers

LGBTQ+ equality

Reaffirm that the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity

Support transgender and non-binary people in the workforce

Stop employment discrimination in the federal government

Reverse the transgender military ban

Support LGBTQ+ veterans

Support the freedom to build and protect families

Reinstate protections for LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness

Ensure blood donation procedures are based on science

Protecting LGBTQ+ members from violence

Ending gun violence

Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines

Regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act

Buy back assault weapons and high capacity magazines in our communities

Reinstate the Obama-Biden policy to keep guns out of the hands of certain people unable to manage their affairs for mental reasons

Close the “hate-crime,” “Charleston,” and “fugitive from justice” firearm sale loopholes

End the online sale of firearms and ammunitions

Adequately fund the background check system

Establish a new Task Force on Online Harassment and Abuse to focus on the connection between mass shootings, online harassment, extremism and violence against women

Hold adults accountable for giving minors access to firearms

Direct the ATF to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking

To find more on the Biden-Harris platform, click here.

One should keep in mind that these are the base points on these candidates platforms, leaving ample room for detail and plans of action. For more information, listen to past debates, decide for yourself who you believe is the best option for the country.