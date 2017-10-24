PTK involvement in community service

Alpha Omicran chapter dedicates their time in Bethesda fundraising and adopt a spot roadside clean-up

Anna Graves

News Editor

Phi Theta Kappa has been in involved in several community service projects. The Alpha Omicron Chapter at Tyler Junior College has helped out for both Bethesda Birthday Bash, and adopt a spot service.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, they volunteered at the Villa Di Felicita to assist with the Bethesda Health Clinic’s Birthday Masquerade. The purpose for this event was to raise funds through auctioning cakes, that were decorated by local celebrities, for Bethesda’s patients.

The Alpha Omicron chapter president, James Loya, shares that last year was their first year to help out. Bethesda liked the way the students worked with them so much, which is why they asked the PTK volunteers to come back this year. “We have some amazing members and officers that were there helping out at the Bethesda bash,” Loya says.

Ten students were eager to help out in any way. They had roles such as passing out props, helping direct guests to the photo booth and their table, assist with wheel of fortune games, serving dinner and the silent auction. During the live bidding, students were asked to model the cakes for the guests. The value of the cakes were as high as $7,000. James Loya said “they were beautiful decorated cakes.”

Students had the great opportunity to meet Senator Bryan Hughes who was present at the event. Senator Hughes is also a former graduate from TJC.

All the students from the Alpha Omicron chapter were grateful for the great opportunity and overjoyed to be a part of such a successful and fun event.

Because of all their help, the Bethesda Bash was able to raise over $140,000.

They look forward to assisting the organization for the following years to come.

On a more recent note, the Alpha Omicron Chapter adopted Fifth street as their clean up responsibility. About 50 students met on Monday, Oct. 9, at Rogers to begin the chore together.

Vice Presient of Service Jackeline Velazquez said that they wanted to do something that, as an organization, everyone could collaborate togther, so they decided to adopt a spot.

They started gathering trash from Jersey Mikes and worked all the way to CVS Pharmacy. The students were able to collect 20 full bags of trash off the street and sidewalks within just an hour.

Valazquez says that there were a massive amount of cigarette butts everywhere, and Loya took it upon himself to pick up every single cigarette butt he could find.

The students were delighted to help out the community by making the streets cleaner. They hope continue to bless the students and community of Tyler.