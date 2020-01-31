Pushing Through

Professor tells her journey from being

a student to finding her dream job

By LaKyndra Larkin

Dr. Jill is a professor of English at Tyler Junior College

If anyone were to walk into Dr. Jill

Johnson’s office at Tyler Junior

College in Jenkins Hall, they would

be able to see the passion she has for the

arts and literature.

Her office space is small, but she utilizes her space

well. When one first walks in, their eyes would be

drawn to a framed picture she captured at a play.

Beside that, is a vast collage of drawings saved from

her students they have drawn for her. Her desk

on either side of her computer is neatly stacked

yet cluttered with student assignments, notes, and

papers and more frames of ripped copies from books

or scripts. She also has a little table set with a chair

behind her desk. A bucket of candy is set in the

middle of it for anyone to help themselves to.



By the looks of her office, it’s clear the passion for

literature is there and has always been present in her

life. If she had to, she could prove it by the diploma

of a doctorate framed on her wall she received in

Dec. 2018. Her journey though was not easy, as

anyone earning a degree in a graduate program, but

how she accomplished her goal is unique in itself, as

this is what pushes her to be the best she can be for

her students at TJC.



Johnson has a doctorate in studies of literature,

and her concentration is philosophical novel,

modern, postmodernism and film in adaptation. She

is an English professor at TJC and feels as if she has

her dream job. This is due to her love of teaching

that she initially thought she wouldn’t like while

earning her master’s degree.



“Originally, I got my master’s just to do

something. I didn’t want to get a real job. My

school, if you taught for them, they would pay for

your school and you would get a small stipend. So,

I fell into that kind of accidentally and just loved

(teaching) — absolutely loved it,” Johnson said, her

eyes beaming as she thought about it. “I absolutely

loved teaching the first day I taught it. I just

thought this is so fun.”



Realizing she loved teaching, and after earning

her master’s from Liberty University in Virginia,

Johnson figured she’d go for a doctorate and to also

be close to family.



“The job market was scarce, so I figured I’d go for

a Ph.D. I went to the University of Texas at Dallas

to be close to my grandmother, who was ill at the

time,” she said.



As she started her journey furthering her

education, it seemed similar to a master’s degree at

first, which was not a huge deal. The workload was

similar with the same courses, but because of her

location in Dallas, expenses and the cost of living

were higher than in Virginia, and things started to

get tough for Johnson.



“I didn’t have any roommates when I had like five

before in Virginia, and I was like, ‘Shoot, I need to

get a job,’” she said. “So, I got a job as a high school

English teacher at Grace.”



By this time, things were OK for Johnson. Since

she loved teaching and thought high school was

OK, she figured she did not need a doctorate

because things were getting stressful.



“I had to drive two hours to go to class and back.

I was also working full time at the high school, and

I was just getting super tired and worn,” she said,

shaking her head disappointingly. “I couldn’t see the

value in a Ph. D.”



Before losing complete hope, she called her

former professor from Liberty University, who was

a chair of her master’s thesis. Johnson talked to her

about how she was feeling and asked her what’s the

point of a doctorate anyway. Johnson starts to laugh,

remembering the phone call.



“She was like, ‘Jill—stop! There’s more you learn

through the Ph.D. work. There’s stuff that will bleed

into other areas of your life. Even if you don’t want

to teach at a university. You’re probably going to find

it valuable.’” Johnson’s demeanor changed completely

as she explains how she did not care what her

professor said. “But I was like, ‘Whatever!’ and I

actually withdrew from the school.”



Johnson wanting to quit is not surprising in the

graduate program. According to an article from

United States Census Bureau, in 2018, 48.2 million

people graduated with a bachelor’s degree, but that

number significantly drops to 4.5 million people

completing a doctorate. Many drop out due to the

demands of a doctorate degree or right before the

dissertation. Johnson tried to seek support from her

fellow colleagues in the program, but they had all

dropped out.



Feeling alone, Johnson had to tell her dean at

UT-Dallas about the news. When she told him she

was dropping out, he told her he was going to hold

off on dropping her entirely for a week and that

if he had not heard from her within that week, he

would drop her. He believed she could do it and did

not want her to give up.



Knowing this, Johnson explains it’s the little

things that made her want to quit. She still had to

drive two hours and back for class, worked full time

at the high school, and things were difficult. If she

needed help from her professors, she’d have to call

and meet them at awkward times of the day or meet

at their house. This was a pain for her and because

she was so shy “there was just so much extra work.

There’s a lot of anxiety in things that some people

may be strong in, and I do not because I am shy,”

she said. “But when you’re working on your Ph.D.,

you have to reach out to your professors and ask

them to be on your committee and do special stuff

for you. That was tough.”



During that week of feeling lost and ready to quit

everything, Johnson emailed one more professor

about her decision of wanting to quit. After

realizing so many people were rooting for her and

considering all the conversations she had with her

professors, she knew their motivation is what kept

her from dropping out.



“After reading a lengthy email that I shouldn’t

drop, I knew I had the support to make it through.

It meant the world to me, and it was just so amazing

to realize that,” Johnson said, touching her heart.

Johnson kept working toward her doctorate. Even

with the support around her, that did not change

the coursework.



“The dissertation was super painful because you

have to keep editing it. You have to keep working

at it. But in the end, it felt so great to be done,”

she said, smiling remembering finally completing

the program. “I’d really recommend it to anyone

interested. This is what my chair said to me, and I

think it’s true. ‘Everyone in the Ph.D. program has

a day, not that they’re just thinking about dropping,

they are literally dropping. They have to talk

themselves out of it or have someone else to talk

them out of it. It’s so easy to get overwhelmed with

everything.’”



Finally, in Dec. 2018, Johnson graduated with her

doctorate in literature. She describes the day she got

her diploma and walking the stage; she was grateful

she had the support not to give up.



“It was so amazing. I always recommend walking

the stage. My parents took me out for cake at my

favorite cake place in Dallas. I even bought myself

season tickets to the Dallas All-Star game,” she

said, laughing embarrassed about her reward. “If you

accomplish a big thing, treat yourself. My parents

always made me feel special when I accomplished

something.”



Johnson is now an English professor at TJC,

enjoying her job and being able to do what she

loves. Because of her success, her students recognize

it and enjoy her classes and find her as a true

inspiration.



“Dr. Johnson was nice, and I like how she would

really get into her lectures. I remember one time I

had a situation, and I couldn’t make it to class, so I

emailed her, and we talked in person. She was very

understanding and kind. She’s a sweet professor, and

I know she’ll continue to grow into being a greater

one in the future,” said Nautica Jackson, a former

student of Johnson’s English class.



Many doors are opening for Johnson since she’d

earned her doctorate. Johnson explains she enjoyed

her journey and it still continues.



“I like my journey. Even with almost withdrawing,

I feel like I have a sense of control,” Johnson said.

“I even got chosen to represent TJC in Poland for a

professor exchange program.” She beams excited for

the trip, happy for the opportunity TJC has given

her for being an excellent professor in her field.

“It’ll be next spring for a week, and I’ll guest lecture,

which is really exciting, and I don’t have to pay for it

at all. I see myself at TJC for a long time.”



Johnson’s love for teaching is shown everywhere

she goes and through her lectures. Earning a

doctorate is a milestone Johnson will treasure for

years to come. Although it was not easy, she does

not regret anything that happened.



“Don’t be stopped by hard stuff, and don’t do

everything at once,” she said. “The trick to finishing

is to take things in slow chucks rather than all

together and plan ahead. Seek a support system and

always walk the stage. It’s amazing, and it’s really a

special moment.”