Q and A with Math Professor, Dijana Armstrong

Q: What is your name?

A: Dijana Armstrong

Q: What class do you teach?

A: I teach math classes, but I also used to be a sign language interpreter before I became a math teacher here at TJC.

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: In Serbia. I moved to America when I was 20. I went to Chicago first. I stayed with my Aunt and Uncle. I was there in Chicago for ten years and ran a restaurant during that time. After that, I moved to Texas.

Q: How many languages do you speak?

A: Serbian, English, and I also do Sign language.

Q: How long were you a sign language interpreter?

A: For several years. I was taking some classes on the side while doing it. I was interpreting in all my math classes and then I end up working them.

Q: What sparked your love for math?

A: As a little girl you would find me doing math. I loved it and would do it for fun.

Q: What is your proudest moment?

A: I have many proudest moments. Every semester when I see a student successfully complete it my courses. So I can’t narrow it down to just one moment.

Q: What makes you laugh the most?

A: A lot of things. I enjoy seeing the humor in things. It helps defuse sad or stressful situations. I just enjoy keeping it light-hearted.

Q: What fashion item would you like to see come back into fashion?

A: Skirts, people don’t wear them enough. Growing up we couldn’t wear pants and could only wear skirts.

Q: Describe yourself as an animal and why?

A: A German shepherd. They are strong, intelligent, and have beautiful coats.

