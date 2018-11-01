Q and A with Paula Ayers

Paula Ayers grades midterm tests for fall 2018.

Q: Where is the most interesting place you’ve been?

A: Sumatra, Indonesia

Q: If you didn’t have to sleep, what would you do with the extra time?

A: Clean my house. I am never home.

Q: What do you consider to be your best find?

A: My walk with Jesus. He helps me when I am down, slow, frustrated, happy, sad and even just when I am quiet I know He is there. It took me a while to let go and lean on someone stronger. I am not easily swayed. But, He won out and it was worth the journey.

Q: What are you interested in that most people haven’t heard of?

A: I love animals. All kinds. Love horses the most but they take a lot of time. I had to give them up. My dogs are good stand-ins. They require a lot of attention.

Q: What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home?

A: Medan, Indonesia

Q: Would you rather go hang gliding or whitewater rafting?

A: I have been whitewater rafting in Colorado and Georgia. Hang gliding sounds fun. Heights do not bother me.

Q: What quirks do you have?

A: People who ask me to design a poster and mark out the dates with a magic marker. [I] can’t stand to see signs handwritten on a door that is a professional setting. [It] sends me into orbit. [Designing] a simple sign does not require a lot of tools. Just saying!

Q: What kind of art do you enjoy the most?

A: I am a big Monet fan. Love Impressionistic art almost focused but not. I have several art styles I like. Once you are in the business, you look at all mediums as some sort of art.

Q: What movie title best describes your life?

A: Gone with the Wind – here today and gone tomorrow. Life takes so many turns. It all happens way to fast even on the slow days.

