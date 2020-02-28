Q&A: Kacey Moore, Apache Chief and New Student Orientation Leader

What is an Apache Chief?

An Apache Chief technically is a new student orientation leader, but they are also the first face of TJC: a guiding hand into the transition of college, which can be scary to some students. We are here to serve the college and incoming students on their new journey into their education and future.

What does being in this organization mean to you?

Every time I am reminded that I am an Apache Chief, I light up. When I met my Apache Chief, I fell in love with the organization instantly. It’s an organization that is built to serve and help others. Knowing that I do this just for a job is so much more than that. I’m changing lives through summer sessions, talking one on one, events and just staying connected and creating relationships. If I were not in Chiefs, I don’t know where I would be right now. Apache Chiefs has helped me learn more about myself, makes me stronger every day and helps me see the more meaningful side of a person every day.

What are your responsibilities?

I am responsible for representing TJC, helping my team be at their best as well as myself, creating connections with faculty, parents and students, helping students transition into college as well as getting them involved and making sure everyone has a smile on their face.

What type of benefits come with being an Apache Chief?

The benefits with this position is free stuff such as shirts, backpacks, jackets, polos, shoes, water bottles, etc. Another is travel. We travel to retreats, conferences and little road trips just with the team for fun, as well. As an Apache chief, during the summer you don’t have to worry about housing since the organization has you covered and you get to stay in the dorms and eat at the cafe with your team. One of the best benefits is that there is a scholarship awarded to you at the end of all your service throughout the summer. Last, but not least, is the relationships you create and being able to look back and see all the good that you did.

Why should others consider joining this organization?

It’s a wonderful organization that keeps you involved as well as looking good on a resume. You learn more people skills while having fun at the same time with all your friends. During training, you dive deep into your personal strengths and all in all this organization helps you grow. I have never regretted taking on this position.

How does juggling school work and being an Apache Chief work?

I asked myself the same question when I first started, but honestly it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. During my first semester with this organization, I had a job, was a full-time student, in the honors program as well as just sometimes wanting to go home, but in reality I still had time to myself. I ended up with all A’s, got to travel abroad with TJC and still be a Chief. The only advice is don’t fill up your plate. Know what you can handle and go for it.

What is the most exciting thing you’ve got to do?

While being a part of chiefs, the most exciting thing that I got do personally was getting to drive around TJC during the summer in golf carts. It’s the small things that bring me joy and getting to do that with my closest friends was so much fun. We all felt official! Another would be that I got to run for homecoming and actually was third runner up for the TJC 2019 homecoming. It was so exciting to dress up and represent an organization you love in front of the entire school and your family! As well as staying up at 3 a.m. for the DrumBeat and seeing raccoons on campus.

What is your favorite thing about being an Apache Chief?

That’s a hard question because I love everything, but if I were to be honest it would be the friends I get to make. Coming to college is scary especially if you don’t know anyone. After I joined, I made unbreakable bonds with people I never thought in a million years I would be friends with. I grew close to so many people that I now consider family and I can’t see a life without them; they have helped me a lot.

What are things that you work toward?

When you join this organization you are considered a newbie and if you get asked to come back a second year you are considered a returner. I wanted to become a returner so, so bad! I gave 110% every day just so I could come back and it all paid off because now I am. As a returner, you get to become this guiding light to all the newbies, and you also earn littles that you become an inspiration to them. It’s a good feeling to know you did good.