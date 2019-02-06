Q&A with Professor of English and Humanities, Judi Bateman

Adam Palacios
Staff Writer
Q. How long have you been teaching at TJC?
A: This is my 27th year at TJC.
Q: What is one interesting fact about yourself?
A: I have been married for 50 years to the same wonderful man.
Q: What inspires you to teach?
A: I like to see students learn to appreciate the value and the joy of the written word.
Q: If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what would it be?
A: Eve’s age old and unattainable quest for the mind of God.
Q: What is your favorite book?
A: I have many favorites, not just one. Steinbeck’s East of Eden; Towles’ A Gentleman in Moscow; Brooks’ Caleb’s Crossing.
Q: What are your favorite activities to do outside of school?
A: I love to go cruising on the lake on a clear night under the stars and going to see really good movies. I also walk my two Goldendoodles.
Q: Describe your home life. (Children,pets,etc.)
A: I live on a beautiful lake with my husband and my 98 year-old mother. I look forward to rowdy visits and group cooking when my four children and three grandchildren visit.