Q&A with Professor of English and Humanities, Judi Bateman

Adam Palacios

Staff Writer

Q. How long have you been teaching at TJC?

A: This is my 27th year at TJC.

Q: What is one interesting fact about yourself?

A: I have been married for 50 years to the same wonderful man.

Q: What inspires you to teach?

A: I like to see students learn to appreciate the value and the joy of the written word.

Q: If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what would it be?

A: Eve’s age old and unattainable quest for the mind of God.

Q: What is your favorite book?

A: I have many favorites, not just one. Steinbeck’s East of Eden; Towles’ A Gentleman in Moscow; Brooks’ Caleb’s Crossing.

Q: What are your favorite activities to do outside of school?

A: I love to go cruising on the lake on a clear night under the stars and going to see really good movies. I also walk my two Goldendoodles.

Q: Describe your home life. (Children,pets,etc.)

A: I live on a beautiful lake with my husband and my 98 year-old mother. I look forward to rowdy visits and group cooking when my four children and three grandchildren visit.