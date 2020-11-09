Registration opens soon

By Sorayda Rivera

Student Life Editor

Registration for winter and spring begins on Nov. 15. Students can register for classes by logging into their Apache Access account. From the student home page, click the “Add/Drop Classes” icon.

Next, select the term needed. Students can search for classes by using the course subject and course number. Once the class is found, click the check mark box to the left and click the “Register” button.

To select a class, check the box to the right of the class. If a “C” appears where a box should be this means the class is closed.

To know what classes to take or for more information contact advising at 903-510-3287, TJCAdvising@tjc.edu or on the 2nd floor of the Rogers Student Center.