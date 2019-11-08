Review: Newest ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer falls short of expectations

The latest trailer for the third installment of the sequel trilogy, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” dropped and it wasn’t as exciting as I thought it would be. First, I have absolutely no idea what direction Disney is taking “Star Wars” after one of the, if not the worst, “Star Wars” movies to date, “The Last Jedi.”

In 2015, it was announced that “Star Wars” was going to continue after 10 years. To make it even more exciting, it was continuing where “Return of the Jedi” ended. We were finally going to get a sequel to one of the most successful franchises to date.

The first movie in the sequel trilogy, “The Force Awakens,” wasn’t bad. It was actually pretty good. It left things unanswered and made it seem like there could be a continuation. It brought up questions, such as “Who is Snoke? Who is this new Jedi named Rey? Who are Rey’s parents? Who in the world were the Knights of Ren?” I could go on and on with questions I had.

I was so excited after watching “The Force Awakens” for the next movie in the saga; however, I was sad when I had to wait two years for the next movie.

I heard Ryan Johnson was directing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” instead of J.J. Abrams

It didn’t matter too much to me at the time. After I watched “The Last Jedi,” I was thoroughly disappointed. It didn’t really answer any of the questions that episode seven ended on. It felt like it was just the end of the saga.

One thing I’m looking forward to in “The Rise of Skywalker” is how the Jedi books from the tree on the island that Luke was on are going to be implemented into the plot. If you re-watch “The Last Jedi,” you can see in one small scene that Rey had taken the books and put them on the Falcon near the ending.

When I heard J.J. Abrams was directing “The Rise of Skywalker,” I was happy, but I felt bad for him. Everything he was setting up was ruined by “The Last Jedi.” I am interested in how Abrams will end the Skywalker saga. I am looking forward to this movie because it’s wrapping up a piece of my childhood.

Based on the trailer, I believe there will be call backs to every “Star Wars” movie that has come out in the past. I believe this because in the scene with C-3P0 where it looks like he’s getting his memory erased, you can see a B1 battle-droid hanging in the background. Then other obvious ones where the emperor is talking and even the spikey throne we see is from the original concept art for “Return of the Jedi” by Ralph McQuarrie.

Overall, I’m looking forward to seeing the ending of the Skywalker trilogy even if the trailer didn’t meet my expectations.