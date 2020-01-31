Review: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ fails to meet fan expectations

Hello there. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was nothing short of a dumpster fire in my opinion. For starters, there were multiple unexplained plot points, they used an enemy from the original trilogy and even disrespected Anakin Skywalker turned Darth Vader.



Looking back, I see this movie could have been its own film with no link to the original trilogy whatsoever and I would have been none the wiser. But alas, Disney marketed this film as “The final movie in the Skywalker saga,” thus showing me that it is linked to the movies everyone has grown to love. With that link in mind, I realized “The Rise of Skywalker” does not live up to the hype.



The thing that made me semi-enjoy the movie was Adam Driver’s role as Kylo Ren. His acting was good for what he was working with. Rey’s character still felt forced (pun intended). All in all, I was not impressed with the turn out.



If you want to go and see it for yourself, then do it. It’s worth watching at least once.



The movie itself from a stand-alone standpoint wasn’t bad. If it wasn’t linked to the saga, then I would even say I enjoyed it.

There were many good things about the movie that were executed well and left me with goosebumps. Because I’m trying to keep this review spoiler free, I will not say what left me with a feeling of such glee.