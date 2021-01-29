By Madison Heiser

Editor-in-Chief

The Rogers Student Center at Tyler Junior College is undergoing renovations that began over winter break, while most students were off campus. Since the spring semester began, traffic flow around the RSC has been affected by the construction, directing students to alternative routes toward Apache Junction and the campus bookstore.

“On the south side, it’s dramatically affecting traffic flow,” said Mark Gartman, director of facilities and construction at TJC. “We put up signs, we’ve been out there directing students. We think we’ve made good arrangements.”

Gartman said the major construction is focused on preserving the student center, specifically the skylights in the front of the building and all six bathrooms within the building. The project began around Dec. 9 and continues into the beginning of the spring semester.

Construction at the Rogers Student Center is focused on preserving the center, specifically the skylights in the front of the building.

“At Rogers, a big part of our problem was water leaking out of the skylights. They were tired and needed to be replaced,” Gartman said.

Gartman estimates the major construction on the skylights to be finished by mid-February, after which the crane will be removed, and the existing fence work will be opened up to create new routes. The tile work and first floor bathrooms should be finished shortly thereafter, but the second and third floor bathrooms may take another one-to-two months to complete.

“The staff and the students will find a fresh building,” Gartman said. “When you go into the cafeteria, it’s going to be brighter. It’s going to be drier. The hallways are going to be lighter. The building will be preserved.”

While there are no other major construction projects planned for the coming months, Gartman said projects centered around Jenkins Hall and the new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center will be finished by the end of the semester.

For a campus map detailing an alternative route to the campus bookstore while construction is ongoing, visit The DrumBeat’s Instagram, @tjcdrumbeat.