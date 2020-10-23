Spooktacular Halloween Movies

By Marie Salazar

Social Media Editor

As the spooky season rolls around and the time to hit the streets

to trick-or-treat arises, many remain worried for the community

due to the spread of COVID-19. To maintain social distance,

many individuals have opted out when it comes to traditional trick-ortreating. This ultimately leads to a night locked in with food and some

spooky movies! Here are the top 10 movies to watch during Halloween.



10 “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

This Christmas and Halloween crossover has

thousands of individuals at the edge of their seats

simply trying to figure out what holiday to play

it on. This jolly-spooky movie tells the story of

Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s beloved king,

mistakenly finding his way to the town of Christmas.

9 “Children Of The Corn” (1984)

Fortunately, this movie has just the right amount

of creepy. Shortly after finding their way into a small

town, a young couple realizes the town they happened

to venture into is run by crazed cult children who

believe everyone has to die by the time they reach 18.

8 “IT” (2017)

Personally, crazy clowns have always been a favorite

of mine. In this thriller, seven teens from the small

town of Derry, Maine are literally forced to face

their worst nightmares. These small-town kids must

defeat a crazy shapeshifting demon clown known as

Pennywise. The trick is adults can’t see him.

7 “Beetlejuice” (1988)

Don’t say his name three times or you’re stuck in

the same position as the recently deceased Adam

and Matilda. In this film, a young couple is trapped

inside their own home after they died in a tragic car

accident. Unfortunately, the recently deceased couple

is forced to watch a new family move in. Looking for

a way to scare them out, they look into a man who

is known in the business. However, this takes a turn

for the worse that leaves Adam and Matilda in an

uncomfortable situation.

6 “The Conjuring” (2013)

“The Conjuring” is a piece of art. This movie will keep you

on your toes the whole hour and 52 minutes. In this film, a

family of five moves into a home that they presumed would

be their forever home. After a short time, a supernatural

presence interacts with one of their children as well as

latching on to the mother. After this occurs, the family is

forced to call paranormal investigators. However, that is

when things began to get interesting.

5 “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003)

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” hits a little closer to home

than wanted. However, that does not determine the cinematic

quality of this movie. If you’re looking for a movie that causes

you to look over your shoulder as you get your charger out of

your car or makes you exercise by forcing you to run to your

locked front door, this remake is for you. The film introduces

a brother and a sister who gather friends after coming to an

understanding that their father’s grave had been vandalized.

After taking a detour they are introduced to the crazed

leather face killer, which forces them to fight for their lives.

4 “Halloweentown” – All 4 of the movies (1998-2006)

If you want to experience a few hours of nostalgia, the

“Halloweentown” movies are for your enjoyment. During

the prime years of 1998-2006, all four movies were released.

Each movie portrayed the process of Marnie, a young

adolescent witch, understanding and growing in the normal

human world while also dealing with the magic world

continuously changing around her.

3 “As Above So Below” (2014)

If you’re looking for a heart-stopping movie that will scare

the socks off you, this movie is for you. This documentary

paranormal movie is set in the catacombs below Paris,

which have been known to be the home for over six million

individual’s remains. In this film, an archaeologist in search

of one of history’s greatest artifacts learns the item they’re

looking for is below Paris. This journey forces the team to

encounter what we would consider hell on Earth.

2 “Halloween” (1978)

Though there have been many remakes, nothing will

top the original “Halloween” movie directed by John

Carpenter in 1978. This thriller introduces the famous

character we know as Michael Myers. In this film, we

witness Michael’s first cold-blooded murder at the age

of six. After serving 15 years in prison, Michael escapes

and begins hunting his victims.

1 “Scream” (1996)

This horror film is the perfect combination of humor

and thriller that allows us to remain engulfed and

satisfied with its cinematic features. In this film, a group

of high school students is forced to face everyone’s worst

nightmare (homework, just kidding!) — a crazed mass

murderer stalking them. One girl specifically faces this

tragedy a year after losing her mother. After strange phone

calls and “help” from the police, these teens are forced to

suspect those closest to them.