Spooktacular Halloween Movies

By Marie Salazar
Social Media Editor
As the spooky season rolls around and the time to hit the streets
to trick-or-treat arises, many remain worried for the community
due to the spread of COVID-19. To maintain social distance,
many individuals have opted out when it comes to traditional trick-ortreating. This ultimately leads to a night locked in with food and some
spooky movies! Here are the top 10 movies to watch during Halloween.
10 “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
This Christmas and Halloween crossover has
thousands of individuals at the edge of their seats
simply trying to figure out what holiday to play
it on. This jolly-spooky movie tells the story of
Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s beloved king,
mistakenly finding his way to the town of Christmas.
9 “Children Of The Corn” (1984)
Fortunately, this movie has just the right amount
of creepy. Shortly after finding their way into a small
town, a young couple realizes the town they happened
to venture into is run by crazed cult children who
believe everyone has to die by the time they reach 18.
8 “IT” (2017)
Personally, crazy clowns have always been a favorite
of mine. In this thriller, seven teens from the small
town of Derry, Maine are literally forced to face
their worst nightmares. These small-town kids must
defeat a crazy shapeshifting demon clown known as
Pennywise. The trick is adults can’t see him.
7 “Beetlejuice” (1988)
Don’t say his name three times or you’re stuck in
the same position as the recently deceased Adam
and Matilda. In this film, a young couple is trapped
inside their own home after they died in a tragic car
accident. Unfortunately, the recently deceased couple
is forced to watch a new family move in. Looking for
a way to scare them out, they look into a man who
is known in the business. However, this takes a turn
for the worse that leaves Adam and Matilda in an
uncomfortable situation.
6 “The Conjuring” (2013)
“The Conjuring” is a piece of art. This movie will keep you
on your toes the whole hour and 52 minutes. In this film, a
family of five moves into a home that they presumed would
be their forever home. After a short time, a supernatural
presence interacts with one of their children as well as
latching on to the mother. After this occurs, the family is
forced to call paranormal investigators. However, that is
when things began to get interesting.
5 “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003)
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” hits a little closer to home
than wanted. However, that does not determine the cinematic
quality of this movie. If you’re looking for a movie that causes
you to look over your shoulder as you get your charger out of
your car or makes you exercise by forcing you to run to your
locked front door, this remake is for you. The film introduces
a brother and a sister who gather friends after coming to an
understanding that their father’s grave had been vandalized.
After taking a detour they are introduced to the crazed
leather face killer, which forces them to fight for their lives.
4 “Halloweentown” – All 4 of the movies (1998-2006)
If you want to experience a few hours of nostalgia, the
“Halloweentown” movies are for your enjoyment. During
the prime years of 1998-2006, all four movies were released.
Each movie portrayed the process of Marnie, a young
adolescent witch, understanding and growing in the normal
human world while also dealing with the magic world
continuously changing around her.
3 “As Above So Below” (2014)
If you’re looking for a heart-stopping movie that will scare
the socks off you, this movie is for you. This documentary
paranormal movie is set in the catacombs below Paris,
which have been known to be the home for over six million
individual’s remains. In this film, an archaeologist in search
of one of history’s greatest artifacts learns the item they’re
looking for is below Paris. This journey forces the team to
encounter what we would consider hell on Earth.
2 “Halloween” (1978)
Though there have been many remakes, nothing will
top the original “Halloween” movie directed by John
Carpenter in 1978. This thriller introduces the famous
character we know as Michael Myers. In this film, we
witness Michael’s first cold-blooded murder at the age
of six. After serving 15 years in prison, Michael escapes
and begins hunting his victims.
1 “Scream” (1996)
This horror film is the perfect combination of humor
and thriller that allows us to remain engulfed and
satisfied with its cinematic features. In this film, a group
of high school students is forced to face everyone’s worst
nightmare (homework, just kidding!) — a crazed mass
murderer stalking them. One girl specifically faces this
tragedy a year after losing her mother. After strange phone
calls and “help” from the police, these teens are forced to
suspect those closest to them.
