Sports Update

Nicholas Kenebrew, Sports Editor

TJC’s soccer and volleyball programs gave it their all this season.

Men’s Soccer went (19-3) overall and lost in the NJCAA National Tournament against Monroe College. The lost snapped a string of six consecutive title game appearances for Steve Clements.

It was the 10th straight appearance in the national tourney for Tyler and 14th overall for TJC.

Women’s Soccer went (23-2-1) on the season and lost to Monroe College as well in the National Tournament.

The team took home second place in the tournament.

Corey Rose’s Apache Ladies were seeking back-to-back national titles.

Apache Volleyball went (27-6) for the season and went(29-8) overall. The team lost to Trinity Valley CC.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)