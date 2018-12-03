Sports Update

Nicholas Kenebrew, Sports Editor
TJC’s soccer and volleyball programs gave it their all this season.
Men’s Soccer went (19-3) overall and lost in the NJCAA National Tournament against Monroe College. The lost snapped a string of six consecutive title game appearances for Steve Clements.
It was the 10th straight appearance in the national tourney for Tyler and 14th overall for TJC.
The Apaches had 11 shots and two on target, both by forward Dylan Bufton.
Other starters for the Apaches were goalkeeper Neil Strauber, defenders Mus Qongo, Yohannes Richardson, Jake Morris and Jannik Videbaek; midfielders Jacob Daffern, Leon Karman, Habib Berry and Thaabit Barrtman; and forward Dion Macfoy-Johnston.
Women’s Soccer went (23-2-1) on the season and lost to Monroe College as well in the National Tournament.
The team took home second place in the tournament.
Corey Rose’s Apache Ladies were seeking back-to-back national titles.
Apache Volleyball went (27-6) for the season and went(29-8) overall. The team lost to Trinity Valley CC.