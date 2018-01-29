Spring break will be here before we know it. Don’t miss out on an exciting opportunity to travel somewhere historical!

Professor of political science, Manoucher Khosrowshahi, who goes by Dr. K, is leading an overseas trip to Greece. It’s a travel-study project also filled with fun activities and places to explore. And staying in elaborate hotels with great-tasting food.

Travelers will visit ancient cities like Acropolis, Delphi, Athens, Olympia and many more historical sights. The benefits of this trip go beyond anything that can be learned from a textbook or internet. “There’s not really a dull moment.” Says Dr. K. He has been taking groups overseas for thirty years, which there is plenty of experience behind the leadership and planning.

This adventure is open to both the public and TJC students. However, only TJC students have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship to pay their way. Dr. K says that there is a $12,350 scholarship for TJC students who would like to travel, but may need financial support.

And, if you are currently enrolled in one of Dr. K’s government courses at TJC, you will be given extra credit when traveling to Greece with the group.

The trip takes place during spring bring from March 12th to March 16th. The scheduled tour is ten days in Greece, but there is an eleven and twelve-day flexibility as well for those who want to stay in the country a day or more extra.

Orientation for those interested is Saturday February 3rd from 9am-4pm. You can come and go as you please. In room 208 Ornelas Health and Physical Education Building.

For more information visit tjc.edu/greece or contact Professor Manoucher Khosrowshahi.

