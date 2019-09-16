Update: Student death at TJC; Autopsy ordered

Update: The student was identified as freshman Na’Khyria Lampkin, a 2019 Terrell ISD graduate. We will update regarding any service and memorial details, as they become available.

Press release from Tyler Junior College:

The TJC community is deeply saddened by the death of a TJC student that occurred on campus on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., the TJC Police department received a call about an unresponsive female student at one of the residence halls. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was also immediately notified and arrived to evaluate the student. Unfortunately, the student was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace James Meredith, who has requested a post-mortem examination to determine cause of death. Foul play is not suspected. The TJC Police Department will complete a thorough investigation.

The student’s family was notified and was met on campus by members of the TJC Administrative staff.

The TJC community is deeply saddened by the student’s death and extends its deepest sympathy to the family.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to utilize the campus resources available to aid in this time of grief.