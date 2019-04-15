Student wins NISOD conference program design competition

Hannah Horton

Editor-in-Chief

A TJC student recently won a national graphic design contest.

Sophomore Cody Brenner will have his work featured on the program cover for the 2020 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence.

NISOD is “a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges,” according to their website.

Because of Brenner’s win, TJC will receive complementary membership in NISOD for the next year. Membership for a school of this size costs $1,175.

Brenner first learned about the competition from his graphic design professor, Torrey Wylie.

“They have students from all over the country submitting their work, and I was lucky enough to win,” Brenner explained. “So, I get $1,000, a paid for trip to Austin for this year’s conference to unveil my work, and five poster sized prints of my design.”

NISOD’s website describes the conference as “the definitive gathering of community and technical college educators passionate about teaching and learning.”

“I hope more students will rise to the occasion and enter next year’s competition,” said Wylie. “Cody’s win brings acclaim to the [Visual Communications] department here at TJC.”

Brenner said that winning the competition felt “very weird.”

“It’s been a couple of days now, and it still doesn’t feel real,” he said. “It’s exciting, though. I’ve never won anything like this before, so I was expecting to not win. But, here I am, a national contest winner.”