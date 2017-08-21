Students and community gather at TJC Science Center for solar eclipse

Students and community members eagerly awaited their chance to witness a solar eclipse. According to NASA, this will be the first total solar eclipse in 38 years to traverse the North American continent. However, East Texas only saw 76 percent of the Sun covered. Here on campus, workers at the TJC Science Center assisted in handing out solar eclipse safety glasses to the participating spectators. The partial eclipse began at 11:46 a.m. peaked at 1:16 p.m. and ended at roughly 2:45 p.m. Scroll down for images and video of the event:









Source: TJC Marketing Department