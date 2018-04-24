Students and staff awarded at Student Leadership Banquet

Students, faculty members, and organizations were recognized for their leadership achievements at the 11th annual Student Leadership Banquet. The Banquet took place on Thursday, April 19, at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center.

Dr. Tim Drain, Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Student Life, served as a speaker for the event.

Several awards were given to faculty and staff members. Phil Weber, Supervisor of Landscaping and Grounds, was selected for the Unsung Hero award. The Advisor of the Year award went to Murphy Turner, a New Student Orientation Coordinator and Apache Chief Advisor. The Heart of Gold award went to Erica Thurman, Enrollment Support Specialist.

Top student awards went to Samantha Prozak for Student Employee of the Year, Deirdre Hummel for Unsung Hero, Ocean Garibel for Champion of Character, Justin Crowe for Emerging Student of the Year and Patrick Smallwood, Student Leader of the Year.

During the ceremony, Smallwood, who served as Executive President of the Student Senate during the 2017-2018 school year, symbolically “passed the gavel” to the 2018-2019 Executive President, Christian Marez.

“It has been an honor to serve as this year’s Student Body President, and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team,” Smallwood said. “It is my pleasure to pass the gavel to the 2018-2019 Executive President, Christian Marez. He has gone above and beyond this year, and I know that he will do an exceptional job.”

Awards that were chosen by members of student organizations were also presented. “It is the purpose of tonight’s banquet to allow student clubs and organizations to come together on one night to award all of our students and advisors in one location” Drain said.

Two DrumBeat staff members received awards: Editor-in-Chief, Vanesa Olvera, took home the MVP of the Newsroom award, and Managing Editor, Andres Jaimes, was named Most Dedicated in the Newsroom. Jaimes was also nominated for Student Leader of the Year.

Drain closed the ceremony by stating that “it is such an honor to be nominated by your peers, which makes all the nominees winners tonight.”

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)