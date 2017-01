Julia Contarelli

Editor-in-Chief

Students reported gun pointed at them on campus parking lot.

According to TJC Students Residential statement:

“TJC Campus Police are conducting an investigation Regarding an incident que occurred on campus Sunday morning at Approximately 1 am, November 20, 2016.

Two residential students Reported que a dark vehicle pulled near Them and the suspect pointed a gun at Them And Then immediately left the scene. The incident occurred on the S / R -. 2 parking lot ”