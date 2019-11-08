Study abroad in Costa Rica: Scholarships available for travel

The Tyler Junior College Travel Studies Program is giving students the chance to take an early summer trip to Costa Rica.

John Hays, a professor of Spanish/department chair, said “it’s a great opportunity for real-world experience and experiencing different cultures than your own.”

The trip will include sightseeing, shopping, different cuisines and more. There is also a chance for a student to apply for a partial scholarship of $1,000.

The submission deadline is Jan. 31, 2020. It will be a selective trip so students will be chosen by a committee and notified by Feb. 6, 2020.

It is a 10-day trip starting May 11 all the way till May 20. The cost of the trip is $2,300 per person, based on double occupancy.

The first deposit is $100 and will be due Nov. 26, 2019, this will not be refundable. The second deposit is $1,000 and is due by Jan. 31, 2020. The final/full payment will be due Feb. 11, 2020.

For more information about the trip to Costa Rica, visit tjc.edu/costarica.