Thanksgiving Events

Taylor Tallant

Staff Writer

Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie: Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Thanksgiving break will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and conclude Sunday, Nov. 25. For most students, Thanksgiving break means going home and catching up with family. However, a small population of students will stay in their dorms over the upcoming break.

Unfortunately, while these students remain on campus, the rest of TJC will be vacant. Food Service Director Jim Wood informed students that “We will be closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 and will be closed until 9 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 25. Normal hours will be in effect starting Sunday [Nov.] 25.”

With that being said, students who rely on the cafeteria meal plan will need to seek an alternative food source for at least 13 meals.

Not only that, but these students will also be charged an extra $25 a night for staying on campus over the break. The housing office also enforces the same rules that apply during school sessions, such as, “visitors of the opposite sex are not allowed … during non-visitations hours … no overnight guests … [and] quiet hours from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m.”

Thanksgiving break will put a hold on all campus activities. Clubs such as The DrumBeat, Hispanic Student Orientation and Baptist Student Ministries will put a hold on weekly gatherings.

BSM leader Ally Poland said that there will not be service Thursday night. “Everyone is going home,” said Poland.

With no activities, no food, and restricted housing, students have no other choice than to wander off campus. This can be difficult for students who don’t own a vehicle.

According to freshman international tennis player, Anna Brogan, “Not having a car here has been a challenge. You can’t walk anywhere because everything is so big here. I feel like I can be stuck in the dorms a lot. Ubers are expensive, but it [is] worth it to get off campus. For $10 here and there, it [is] worth it.”

Luckily, the City of Tyler provides many events to celebrate Thanksgiving for TJC-bound students.

The local Salvation Army presents volunteer opportunities on both Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Thanksgiving Day.

Haley Hoar, Public Relations Coordinator of the Salvation Army, urged anyone interested in volunteering to sign up quickly because “… spots fill up fast.” Registration to volunteer can be found at https://tylersa.volunteerfirst.org/Default.asp.

Another popular event in the community is the annual Tyler Turkey Trot. Taking place on Thanksgiving morning, the Turkey Trot has been “an East Texas tradition since 2003.” Registration to participate in the 5K race costs $35 or is free of charger for anyone who would like to volunteer to help. Those interested can sign up at https://www.tylerturkeytrot.com.

Finally, for those craving a nice home-cooked Thanksgiving feast, restaurants such as Fuller’s Fine Foods and Traditions will be serving on Thanksgiving Day.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)