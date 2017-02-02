Sign in
Home
News
Student Life
Events Calendar
Opinions
Sports
Arts
Multimedia
LIVE VIDEO
Digital Editions
Video
Audio
Slideshows
Advertise
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
48.2
F
Tyler, TX
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
TheDrumBeat.com
Home
News
Student Life
Events Calendar
Opinions
Sports
Arts
Multimedia
LIVE VIDEO
Digital Editions
Video
Audio
Slideshows
Advertise
Home
News
The DrumBeat Digital Edition: Issue 7
News
The DrumBeat Digital Edition: Issue 7
February 2, 2017
0
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
News
Art comes to life, life comes to art
News
Student arrested for capital murder
News
TJC approved to offer Bachelor of Science degrees
News
Police investigation leads to TJC student arrest
News
‘Keep TJC beautiful’ begins in the Spring Semester
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Current Weather
Tyler, US
overcast clouds
enter location
48.2
°
F
50
°
46.4
°
57%
1.6mph
90%
Sun
67
°
Mon
72
°
Tue
75
°
Wed
66
°
Thu
76
°
Home
News
Student Life
Events Calendar
Opinions
Sports
Arts
Multimedia
LIVE VIDEO
Digital Editions
Video
Audio
Slideshows
Advertise
© Copyright 2015 - The DrumBeat