Theatre students ‘face their monsters’ in free outdoor play

Written and Photos by LaKyndra Larkin

The Tyler Junior College Theatre Department will be performing a second stage performance of “Wiley and the Hairy Man” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on the south end of the Wise Cultural Arts Building in front of Fifth Street. It will be about one hour long, and the performance is free and open to anyone who wants to watch.

“Wiley and the Hairy Man” is a folk story about Wiley, a boy who lives in the swamps with his mom, dog and the Hairy Man. The Hairy Man is a monster who lives in the swamp that uses magic, and Wiley has to face his fears and win against him.

Director of Theatre Facilities, Bryce McWilliams, decided the cast is using the original script that was made in the 1970s and the setting of the play is outside. McWilliams said, “It’s all about the earth and the swamp, so it’s best to be outside.”

Student Gaylan Simmons, who plays chorus two in the play, said, “The audience should definitely be excited for the magic aspect of everything, but also being able to relate to the characters.”

The performance is also family-friendly and humorous, there are also some spooky moments throughout the play but “nothing the kids can’t handle,” McWilliams said.

The cast is made up of nine characters and a puppet, and due to second stage performances being shorter than regular plays, it’ll be more creative and fun for the family.

There will also be a second performance of the play at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be “chairs and blankets for the audience to sit and watch the play, which will be very fun,” McWilliams said.