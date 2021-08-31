A TJC alum is in critical care at UT Health in Tyler after recently being severely injured in a car accident on Aug. 12 in Tyler.

Favian Quezada played a large role in the Mass Communications Department during his time at TJC. He also was a member of The DrumBeat Student Media, which eventually led to his career as a reporter for The Morning Loop on CBS-19.

Quezada’s best friend, Taylor Morgan, spoke about who Quezada is as a person.

“He’s a really good guy. He has lived in the area most of his life, a very talented artist, and just like an all-around great person,” Morgan said. “I mean, he would do absolutely anything for anybody. And, you know, he’s like, the last person that this should have happened to.”

Image courtesy of Taylor Morgan

Whether it is through his love of Harry Potter, “Star Wars” or his ability to create art in any medium, Quezada is someone many consider awe-inspiring. “He’s just an awesome person,” Morgan said.

Like many others, Quezada’s TJC experience played an important role for him.

“I think Favian’s TJC experience was really important to him, because of what he did at TJC, and what he learned, you know, for journalism, and especially like working with the newspaper,” Morgan said.

TJC in many ways impacted Quezada’s future and what it is now and what it will become. “His experiences, they really turned him into such a well-rounded writer,” Morgan said.

Morgan has created a GoFundMe to support Quezada’s medical expenses. Morgan hopes to find people who may relate to Quezada on a personal level and find it in their hearts to donate.

“We’re really trying to raise this money for Favian so that when he is trying to get back to himself and trying to do his recovery, because he’s got you know, he’s got a long road ahead of them,” Morgan said. “We’re hoping that this money will help him focus more on his recovery and less on his bills.”

At this moment, the Quezada family is asking for privacy. They are also asking that people do not go and visit with Favian at this time.

The goal for GoFundMe has been set at $20,000 and as of Aug. 31 it has reached about $8,900.

“We are trying to get his GoFundMe out to as many people as possible to try to reach — and hopefully even exceed! —our goal,” Morgan said.

Donate to Quezada’s GoFundMe at, https://gofund.me/268b81b3.