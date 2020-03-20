TJC announces tentative return to on-campus classes for April 6

As of March 19 all in-person and hybrid classes at Tyler Junior College will be temporarily moved to an online format, and online courses will continue as planned. TJC announced a tentative return to campus on April 6, following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Abbott gave an update on the Coronavirus and issued an executive order Thursday, March 19, to close schools from midnight Friday, March 20, through Friday, April 3. Abbot said in his address that, “What we are dealing with now in Texas is not a local disaster or a regional disaster, it’s far more than a nationwide disaster. In fact, it is an international pandemic.”

According to TJC’s website update, online second 8-week and Healthcare Technology Medical Systems courses will continue as planned. Also, online 16- and 12-week courses will resume Monday, March 23.

TJC states, “The current health crisis situation is being monitored on a daily basis, and these plans are subject to change based on information provided by local, state and national authorities, with the continued focus of educational continuity and community well-being.”

TJC psychology and art major Kathrine Cotts shared her thoughts on the situation.

“I understand that our school wants to keep us safe by having our classes online for now. But what about those who don’t have internet and have to go to school or even a public place to do their homework,” Cotts said. “I am one of those people, and I think that having our classes moved to online stinks.”

Additionally, TJC Residence Halls are tentatively scheduled to re-open on Sunday, April 5, as stated in the college’s update.

TJC will extend the drop date to April 29. The drop date extension will also apply to dual credit students.

In his address, Abbott also mentioned the doctors who are responding to the world’s current threat are saying it is essential that all Americans comply with current standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC the virus spreads “from person-to-person,” “between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet),” and “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”

The CDC says to wash your hands often and avoid close contact, especially with those who could possibly be sick. Another thing the CDC site mentions is taking steps to protect others. Stay at home if you are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, where a facemask if you are sick, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

“I have done research on the Coronavirus and how to prevent it, and it makes me upset that it’s as simple as washing hands, sneezing into your elbow and if you feel sick stay home. Those are basic life skills that everyone should know,” Cotts said. “I think everyone should pray that this Coronavirus be disintegrated.”

The outcome of this virus can change from day to day. Stay informed on the latest Coronavirus updates by visiting http://thedrumbeat.com/, https://www.tjc.edu/coronavirus , the CDC or the Department of State Health Services.