TJC approved to offer Bachelor of Science degrees

Marshall Cearfoss

Managing Editor

TJC has been approved to offer Bachelor of Science degrees, making TJC the first community college in Texas to have the authority to offer BS degrees.

According to President Mike Metke in an email: “After carefully reviewing all aspects of TJC including library holdings, financial sustainability, institutional effectiveness, staffing credentials, academic degrees of our professors, staff and administrators, and much more, the onsite review committee had no negative findings and no recommendations to make to the Commission. They recommended approval for TJC to grant baccalaureate degrees in addition to all currently approved TJC offerings and the recommendation was approved without discussion or debate by the Commission.”

After the annual December meeting, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Commission on Colleges has approved TJC to become a Level II institution.

