Tyler Junior College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society just returned from the 2018 International Convention, celebrating Phi Theta Kappa’s 100th anniversary. Our Alpha Omicron chapter earned a record-breaking sixth continuous Beta Alpha Continued Excellence Award, naming Alpha Omicron one of the top 25 chapters in all 50 states and nine countries!

If a chapter has previously been named a Distinguished Chapter for three years consecutively, and continues to perform at the height of chapter programming, they may earn the prestigious Beta Alpha Continued Excellence Award. To be considered for a Distinguished Chapter award,a chapter must submit top-10% entries in BOTH College Project and Honors in Action categories, representing the major projects undertaken by the chapter during the past year. It is exceptionally difficult to maintain such a high level of chapter performance as each year begins with new members, new officer teams, and new projects. Only nine out of nearly 1,400 chapters total were named Beta Alpha Chapters this year. The Beta Alpha Award, was named for the chapter at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas for their dominance during the early days of Phi Theta Kappa.

Alpha Omicron was also named a 5-Star Chapter, indicating success in all aspects of Phi Theta Kappa Leadership development, Community Service, and Scholarship, and was one of fourteen Texas chapters (out of 99) named to the TOP 100 CHAPTERS list. Five TJC chapter members were presented scholarships and recognized on stage as 2018 Coca-Cola All-USA Academic Team Scholars, Leaders of Promise Scholars, or Oberndorf Scholars:

Tal Carson, Coca-Cola Gold Scholar

Cassi Beckham, Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar

Ebony Griffin, Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar

Madison Jantzen, Coca-Cola Leader of Promise Scholar

Bailey Miley, Oberndorf Lifeline to Completion Scholarship

Selection as a Coca-Cola Scholar was based on scores the students earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,000 applications were received this year. This program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Six Tyler Junior College student leaders were recognized as members of the ALL-TEXAS Academic Team, including Keylon Mathis, Bailey Miley, Madison Jantzen, Ebony Griffin, Cassie Beckham, and Tal Carson. Individual members earning recognition included:

Distinguished Chapter Officer Award – Chapter President, James Loya

Distinguished Chapter Member Award – Justin Crowe

Our Chapter Officer Team was one of only 30 teams to be named 2018 Distinguished Officer Teams. This award recognizes an exceptional atmosphere of teamwork, leadership abilities, engagement in Society projects, and enthusiasm for the Society’s Hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. Our 2017-2018 Distinguished Officer Team includes:

President: James Loya

Presidential Assistant – Caleigh Reese

Vice-President, Honors In Action: Tal Carson

Vice-President, College Project – Hannah Sanders & Jacqueline Nateros

Vice-President, Scholarship: Griselle Esparza

Vice President, Leadership: Juan Salazar

Vice President, Service: Jaqueline Velazquez

Vice President, Fellowship: Madison Jantzen

Vice President, Communication: Cassie Beckham & Heidy Soto

Vice-President, Fundraising: Keylon Mathis

Historian: Christine Anderson

Finally, our chapter Educational Forum proposal “Get a Job! How to Market Yourself through Competitive Resume and Interview Skills” was accepted for presentation during this convention. Alpha Omicron Advisors include:

Advisor: Gigi Delk, Computer Science

Advisor Emeritus : Shannon Cross, History, retired

Advisor: B.J. Williams, Criminal Justice

Advisor: Maggie Ruelle, Career Services Coordinator

Advisor: Danielle Pritchard, Biology Laboratory Specialist

Advisor: Regan Minkel, English

