TJC closes dorms, students to move out by April 20

College issuing prorated refund for housing, meals

Tyler Junior College has officially closed its dorms due to the Coronavirus and has issued an email outlining their refund policy and guidelines for moving out of the dorms during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The email sent on April 3 explains refunds for meal plans and housing charges will be issued based on a prorated rate for March 15 to May 6. The refunds will hit accounts by May 1. Said refunds are to be applied through BankMobile and will first be applied to any balance owed to the school.

As for moving out of the residence halls, students should make an appointment before April 20. To make an appointment, email housing@tjc.edu.

During the move out, it is required people take precautions to maintain social distancing. An extra person can be brought to the room to help remove items, but it is stated in the email that no more than two people should be in one room at a time. Others can help load vehicles.

Additionally, TJC can arrange for personal belongings to be shipped back to their owners if the owners are unable to physically return to campus to get them.

The email also stated that “TJC has been asked by local officials to potentially use our facilities should the health crisis worsen.” If this becomes the case, any items left in rooms will be moved into storage by officials.