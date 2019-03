TJC is a growing academic institution that aims to expand its reach for the nearly 12,000 students attending each semester. One hot topic issue currently circulating the minds of TJC’s faculty is the potential expanse for the vehicle pool that TJC retains.

Each year TJC spends nearly $200,000 in rental expenses, a number that is subject to the variable success held by TJC’s extracurricular activities and sports. While this figure appears to be steady, TJC’s spending on its own vehicle fleet has drastically fallen over the years. Additionally, miscellaneous vehicle rentals have shown a drastic uptake in spending. Many faculty are left wondering if it is time for the school to reinvest into the vehicle pool.

“There’s a lot of competition for this one activity bus that we have … so the need for a second one is there,“ said Lauren Tyler, Director of Student Life. “As we grow, as student life grows, as our programs grow, we’ve got to meet the needs.”

While the need for campus vehicles is certainly present, there are underlying issues when it comes to planning purchases for vehicles on campus.

“Part of our problem in the past has been [that] the old-style, cargo-style vans that we’re used to carrying students which are about 15 to 20 passengers, were involved in a lot of accidents and they’re dangerous generally, so our insurance company wouldn’t cover the insurance for those,” said Carol Hutson, Executive Director of Business Services. “We were limited in our purchase choices. The People Mover has been a good buy. It’s served really well, so we are looking at purchasing a different type, more like a van, which is approximately $40,000.”

Purchase options for additions to the campus fleet are definitely being discussed, but no solid conclusion can be formed regarding their status until the annual budget is finalized by the end of August.

“A recommendation is given to the board for the budget at the end of the year. The executive cabinet makes the final decisions,” said Hutson. “The only departments that ask for vehicles are campus services and police, really no one else owns a vehicle, they’re owned by the campus services department. We’ll submit our request for the vehicles we want for the fleet, and it will go in as a part of our request.”

While requests for vehicles certainly carry some weight when regarding the annual budget, they fall down on the priority list compared to campus infrastructure. Vehicles are great tools for extracurricular activities, but campus buildings are used by a far greater percentage of the TJC student population.

For now, extracurricular activities rely on local rental services if campus vehicles are not available, which is becoming more and more commonplace as fleet expenditures continue to decrease. As TJC continues its expanse towards the future, keep an eye out for future investments into the campus fleet.