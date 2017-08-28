TJC is hosting an Emergency Blood Drive for Hurricane Harvey Victims

From Lauren Tyler,Director of Student Life Department

“TJC is hosting an emergency blood drive on campus as the need is so great due to Hurricane Harvey. It will take place this FRIDAY outside Rogers Student Center in the Carter Blood Care bus. Please help us fulfill this need for those affected.

Attached is the blood drive flier with more information.

If you prefer online scheduling, donors can schedule their appointment by clicking on the following link. https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/92124

If you are unable to attend, you may call the blood center (903) 363-0478 to schedule an appointment. They are located on 815 S Baxter Ave, Tyler, TX 75701.

Thanks for rolling up your sleeves and donating to help our fellow Texans.

Please stay tuned as more efforts will be made once we are aware of the needs of these victims.”