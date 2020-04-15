TJC makes adjustments to summer term procedures

Tyler Junior College will continue its summer courses amid the Coronavirus pandemic, offering select classes from June 1 to Aug. 6.

Registration is now open for Summer I, Summer II, and Summer long-term classes. Students may set up virtual appointments with TJC advisers if they wish, but registration can be completed independently online until the day before classes begin.

According to Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations Rebecca Sanders, TJC will follow normal class formats unless the current health situation warrants any changes.

“Summer term classes are a mix of face-to-face, online and hybrid,” Sanders said. “If the health crisis continues, a determination will be made about face-to-face classes and if changes are needed to that delivery mode.”

For students who receive “Incomplete” grades for certain hands-on classes during the spring term, opportunities to complete these courses will be available during the summer. These opportunities are also subject to change as TJC receives updates about the current health situation.

According to TJC’s summer academic calendar, payments for all summer terms are due by 5 p.m. on May 5. Students may contact TJC’s financial aid office for questions regarding payment schedules.

In order to withdraw from summer classes without receiving an “F” in the course, students must drop classes by June 26 for Summer I and July 31 for Summer II and Summer long terms.

Students must submit their applications for summer term graduation by 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“Degrees will be conferred as normal for those who have completed the requirements for graduation,” Sanders said. “The May graduation ceremony has been postponed and is tentatively planned for August.”

For departmental contact information and office hours for summer term inquiries, visit tjc.edu/coronavirus. Most offices are upholding communication via phone or email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.