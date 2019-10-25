TJC offers personalized career planning

A rising trend for college students is to switch or put off declaring their major. It is normal for students to struggle trying to figure out what they want to do with their life at a young age. After all, about 80% of college students change their major at least once, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Tyler Junior College offers a service specifically tailored to help students explore possible majors and career options.

The TJC Career Planning office, located in the White Administrative Services Center, provides various assessments to help students identify their strengths, skills and interests. It also helps students set and develop a career action plan.

“When students get here it’s been proven that 60% of incoming freshmen don’t know what they want to study,” said Claire Mizell, director of admissions. “We have this [service] in place to help with the onboarding of those who are just unsure, to help [students] make smart decisions and to ensure students stay on track to finish their degree.”

College is often the perfect time to explore different career paths and to figure out what one’s interests are. Students should not feel pressured to quickly declare a major, however, it can help save time and money, according to a report published by the Education Advisory Board. Once a career path is chosen, students can finish their degree on time and take only the classes they need.

TJC Career Planning allows for each student to get personalized planning and “it is a great resource for students whether they have decided their major or not,” Mizell said. “It is free and really helps students find their own path.”