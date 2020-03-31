TJC purchases Zoom for online instruction

Image courtesy of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

In a recent virtual board meeting, Tyler Junior College’s administration announced its schoolwide subscription to Zoom, a video conferencing application that allows faculty and students to communicate away from campus.

According to Chief Information Officer Jeff Hassett, TJC had originally planned to purchase this subscription for the fall 2020 term. However, due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak and the college’s subsequent transition to online classes, the subscription has been implemented immediately.

“Our new platform was selected because its product roadmap is very aligned with educational use cases,” Hassett said. “It has a very intuitive interface, integrates very well with our other technologies (like Canvas) and is also a more competitively priced solution than previous solutions.”

Before the subscription was announced, many students and staff had already turned to Zoom to maintain virtual communication away from school. Board meetings, student advising appointments and instructional sessions are among the uses Zoom has served for the TJC community thus far.

“Faculty will be able to manage remote learning sessions and virtual office hours with this technology,” Hassett said. “Other online services like advising and tutoring will also benefit from this new technology to better serve our students.”

The service has been purchased for unlimited use by all faculty, staff and students for academic or job-related duties associated with TJC. Zoom is integrated into Canvas, an application already used by all TJC students and faculty. Hassett has also provided instructions and training videos for TJC faculty to become acquainted with Zoom and all it has to offer.

Students and faculty can activate their Zoom account by visiting tjc.zoom.us and using their TJC logins. Additional announcements about TJC’s Zoom subscription are expected to follow.

For more information on getting started with Zoom, including installation and troubleshooting, visit https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/categories/200101697-Getting-Started.