TJC student remembered for vibrant smile

BRIANNA HARMON

Sports Editor

A smile that lit up a room, a goofy personality that could make anyone laugh, a heart that cared for everyone and a master fisherman. These are just a couple of things that stood out most to 19-year old Cameron Taye Brooks close friends and family.

Brooks was a Robert E. Lee graduate, he then began his college career at TJC as a Kinesiology major. Brooks was on a intramural flag football team for TJC.

On Sept. 21, around 1 a.m. police were called to a Longview apartment where Brooks was found shot to death.

Later Dominique Shaquille Harvey, 22, of Longview was charged with murder in connection with the death of Brooks.

Brooks was know to be the one to put a smile on your face.

“He is really a peoples person,” said Kinesiology major Miguel Masenburge. “He is the type of person to make you laugh just to humor you. He doesn’t carry negativity, its only positive vibes with him.”

Masenburge will cherish the time that Brooks taught him how to fish. The duo would always have a pole in hand.

“We would always go bass fishing and cat fishing,” said Masenburge. “Every night we would sit out there and go fishing and talk.”

Masenburge considers Brooks to have been one of his closest friends.

“He was like my best friend, he was the first friend I made in Tyler,” said Masenburge. “We used to do everything together. I basically consider him one of my brothers.”

Masenburge struggles moving forward without his bestfriend not being around.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Masenburge. “I am kind of just waiting for him to pop up out of no where. I haven’t really accepted it yet because he was like a brother to me and I don’t just want to accept the fact that he is gone. I have been trying to stay strong for friends and family, it’s been tough.”

Masenburge describes Brooks as a go-to person.

“He is caring, if you need something he is the person you could rely on,” said Masenburge. “He is one of the rare people you would meet, he is a life changing person.”

A celebration of life for Brooks, of Tyler will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 11:00 AM at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.

Brooks is survived by his mother Selena Robinson Scott, father, Nathan McCloud; grandparents Hazel Brooks Robinson and Deerdra Erwin McCloud, as well as many relatives and friends.