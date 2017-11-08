TJC’s latest theatre production takes a stance in reality

Ricardo Mejicano

Broadcast Director

Making her main stage directorial debut during the regular semester, Professor Amy Dawson brings us Circle Mirror Transformation. Marty, James, Schultz, Lauren, and Teresa all differ in age and lifestyle, but they all come together to try and face the challenges that each person goes through in an acting class. While there, they begin to experience the true emotional level of what it is to truly live, and die. The play premieres Nov. 15. Watch the video below for more: