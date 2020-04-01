Tyler community receives new updates on Coronavirus

Due to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension to an executive order closing Texas schools until May 4, Tyler Junior College has made the decision to move classes that can be delivered remotely online for the remainder of the spring semester.
TJC faculty are working to deliver as much as possible through an online format for more hands-on courses such as labs. However, if some of these courses cannot be fully accommodated online, students may receive an Incomplete (I) grade for the course. Opportunities to complete these courses will be tentatively provided for the summer term.
Some student resources will still be available, including virtual offices and computer access at Vaughn Library. TJC is also working to install Wi-Fi hotspots for student use from their vehicles.
Graduation ceremonies have been postponed from May to August. Graduating students will still receive their degrees in May.
More information from TJC’s Housing and Human Resources offices is expected to arrive within the week.
For questions regarding these updates, visit tjc.edu/coronavirus.
The DrumBeat is continuing to work on articles regarding these updates.
This is good information to know about. I did not know that graduation was going to be postponed until August until I read this article. Hopefully I will be graduating after this semester is done and I was planning on walking the stage to get my diploma. I was concerned that they might just cancel graduation all together. It’s good to know that we will at least get to have a graduation even if it is three months late.
Thank you for the update! It is nice to see the information written clearly and straight to the point.
I’m supposed to comment on this for a communications class. I mean I guess it’s dope not having to go to the testing center.
Good article. Very informative and direct.