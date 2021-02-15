By Michael Bald

Managing Editor and

Design Editor

At the Tyler Junior College Student Senate meeting, members announced the various activities and events taking place throughout the spring semester.

All events will have COVID-19 policies in effect, such as wearing masks, social distancing, keeping group gatherings under 25 and using hand sanitizer often.

An Elections Committee will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, in the RSC Spirit Room. The meeting will discuss rules and guidelines for Homecoming and Student Senate nominees in 2021, according to the event description. Students will also be involved in the voting polls for TJC to make sure elections run smoothly.

“If you’re interested in running for Homecoming or Student Senate, don’t be afraid,” said Juan Lesser, vice president of the Student Senate. “Talk to me about more information, and I’ll keep you posted whenever there is a campaign meeting.” Lesser’s contact information is jlesser@email.tjc.edu.

A virtual game night will be held through Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, March 3, March 31 and April 14. The meeting ID for Zoom is 834 2932 4660 with a passcode in all lower case “playnow.” The games will have people from different colleges participating.

“They’re like fun game nights that you can play virtually,” Samantha McGrew, freshman secretary said. “There’s other schools like Panola and A&M, University of Galveston campus, and so it’s a way for you to meet other people and you can win prizes.”

There will be a Drive-In Movie night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in Parking Lot S-8. The film showing will be “Remember The Titans.” Free refreshments will be given as you pull in, according to the event details. They will also have radio station 102.9 to listen to the movie through vehicles.

“Come watch the movie with family and friends,” Alex Mejia, Student Senate member said. “Enjoy drinks and popcorn and make it a great night.”

The next Student Senate meeting will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the board room of the White Administration building and on Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 977 6542 9147 and passcode is 409072.