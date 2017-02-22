VIDEO: Student hit by car at The Reserve apartments *GRAPHIC*

Isaiah Thornton

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10:48 p.m. a video was posted first to Snapchat, then Twitter, of a group of women fighting at The Reserve apartments. The fight progressed until one woman was struck by a car. According to the victim’s Twitter account, she is doing well. At this time, the status of the TJC students involved has not been confirmed. According to Don Martin, Public Information Officer for Tyler Police Department, police responded to the incident but where unable to locate those involved. No charges have been filed.