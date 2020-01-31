Volunteers break ground on Arbor Day

Looking to volunteer and help out the planet? Volunteers from Tyler and surrounding towns showed up at Faulkner Park in Tyler and planted more than 20 trees on Jan. 25.



Coming up on Feb. 8, an Arbor Day event will be hosted at TJC North starting at 9 a.m. in Lindale at 75 Miranda Lambert Way. One can register at the booths that will be hosted by Tyler Tree Committee.



At 10 a.m. the opening ceremony will start, and at 10:30 a.m. tree planting will begin. Lunch will be provided at the closing ceremony. Do not forget that volunteers receive a free T-shirt, and there will be door prizes for all who come and volunteer.