“We’re 99.9% alike and we’ll still pick on each other for that 1% that we’re not” -Anwar Khalifa

Rabbi Neal Katz (Congregation Beth El), Anwar Khalifa (East Texas Islamic Society) and Reverend Ginger Brandt visited TJC for a distinguished lecture series to speak on “Hearing each other: Tolerance and Interfaith Dialogue.”

The series was focused on sharing each one’s beliefs and spread peace and activism with TJC faculty and students today.

“All religions can be said to be understanding–faith is a way to process who we are and what we do based on who and what God is,” Brandt said.

Brandt also added that she thinks it comes down to each way of thinking–everyone wants to know who’s in and who’s out.

The East Texas Islamic Society will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. on May 22.

(Visited 14 times, 1 visits today)