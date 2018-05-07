West Campus offers Apache Enrollment Center

The Main Campus is not the only place to go for Enrollment Center services. The Apache Enrollment Center West (AEC West) provides students with the same services as the Main Campus’s Apache Enrollment Center in a location that is more accessible for some students. Current and future TJC students can go to the AEC West for services such as turning in high school and college transcripts, completing admissions applications, adding and dropping classes, assistance with completing the FAFSA, and more.

All TJC students may visit the AEC West, not just students who are taking classes on the West Campus.

“People who live in South Tyler and further south may find it more convenient to go there instead of Main Campus,” said Jeremy Boyd, Enrollment Support Manager.

The AEC West is located in the West Campus’s Energy Center. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

