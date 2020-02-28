What is the celebration of Mardi Gras?









Mardi Gras, also referred to as Fat Tuesday, is a carnival-like celebration that marks the start of Christian Lent leading up to Easter. Many Christians during this time will fast in honor of the time. Fat Tuesday is when they stop fasting and eat rich foods in celebration. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, TJC threw a celebration for Fat Tuesday. They had king cake and had assortments of beads and masks to take photos with as well as music.