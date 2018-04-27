Winners of the TJC Film Festival

On April 23rd TJC held a student film contest on campus. Out of the twenty seven participants, fifteen of the best films were chosen to be presented at the festival.

The total run time for all fifteen short films lasted about forty-five minutes. At the end, the students who came to watch, had the opportunity to vote for their favorite films.

The announced winners, both freshman, were Gerardo Morales for 1st place, and Anna Graves for 2nd place.

Gerardo Morales’ “ME” won 1st place. His short film is about a father living in agony after a tragic event that killed his family.

Anna Graves’ “If Guns Were Evil” won 2nd place. Her short film is a satire to demonstrate, in a comedic way, what it could be like if gun really were evil.

