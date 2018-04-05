Woman’s History Month

March is the month where everyone stops to watch March Madness to take over our lives. However, March is not only a month for basketballs biggest dance, is also to celebrate the Women of this country.

From March 1st to March 31st, in the United States Woman’s History is celebrated, but does not stand out like other months.

In 1981, there was one week in March dedicated to celebrate the women that made an impact in today’s society, but it wasn’t until 1995 that it became Women’s History Month.

Some of the influential women in America today, like Hillary Clinton, ran for presidency on the past elections, winning the popular vote, but losing the electoral vote, or Michelle Obama, wife of former President of the United States, Barack Obama, inspire and impact politics in the United States.

Other there’s impactful celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, or Ellen DeGeneres, who are hosts of some of most watched talk shows in the country.

From current artists like Beyonce, to the past, Marilyn Monroe.

Women making history like Serena Williams, who has won 23 grand slams in Tennis, and one of them while carrying a child.

And of course, to commemorate the women that fought for the Women’s rights, like Susan B. Anthony, and Rosa Parks.

In Tyler Junior College, women are head of departments, directors, administrative leaders, deans, and board members. In the DrumBeat, our Editor-in-Chief, has a fighting women, in Vanesa Olvera.

Now days, women can do everything men can do and more. This month, and this article is dedicated to all the women that impact my life, and thought me to have respect for all the women in the world.

Someone said once, “a woman, not even with the petal of a flower,” meaning that women must be treated with delicacy and honor.

This is a month that needs to be advertised, because let’s be honest, what would this world be without women.

