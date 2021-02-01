Obituary Courtesy of Paul Prewitt

Billy Fred Byrd

Professor, Technology

1942-2020

Billy Fred Byrd was born in rural Winnsboro, Texas, July 30, 1942. He grew up caring for animals and working on crops. He graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1961 and soon joined the U.S. Navy. The Navy exposed him to many new technologies. During his fourth year in the U.S. Navy he met and married his wife, Sharon. He is survived by his wife of 55 years and their one daughter, Faith, and her husband Richard. Billy worked in California before returning to Texas and began teaching in the Technology Department at Tyler Junior College. He began part-time in 1999, but soon carried a full schedule. Unfortunately Billy Byrd recently developed health issues that could not be reversed. During his illness, he became weak and a fall caused a broken hip requiring hip replacement. The surgery and the immobility complicated the treatment of his illness and his health rapidly deteriorated. Early in the morning on the 28th of December 2020, Billy Byrd passed away peacefully.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts be made to support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in network technology at Tyler Junior College in Billy Byrd’s memory. Gifts may be made online at www.tjc.edu/BillyByrdMemorial or via check payable to TJC Foundation with Billy Byrd in the memo. Mail to TJC Foundation, P.O. Box 9020 Tyler, TX 75711.