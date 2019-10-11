Four strategies to alleviate daily stress on a college campus

Illustration by Ashlen Court

By Elizabeth Mansker

Staff Writer

Stress is the body’s way of protecting itself from what it considers a threat, even if that threat is imaginary, the body still goes into fight-or-flight mode, according to helpguide. org. With college comes stress either from the teachers, learning to be adults, trying to find parking, upcoming midterms or the starting of a mini-semester, all of this is perfectly normal for a college student to be stressing about. Here are four ideas that may help you better handle stress.

1. Take a step back.

Try to relax. Everything will be OK if you take a 10-minute break to quite your mind. When quieting the mind, try to listen to music on a low volume because you’re trying to calm the mind down not amp yourself up. Or sit somewhere completely quiet and close your eyes for a few minutes.

2. Make time for yourself.

If you are stressed 24/7 then your work will show it. To help this, slow down and make time for yourself. Take a weekend off, or at the very least, a couple of hours off. Hanging out with friends, seeing a movie, driving around town and listening to music, or taking a nap can help let your mind completely rest.

3. Change your study habits.

Try to study for 30 minutes to one hour at a time, and try to keep your phone out of sight that way you’re not tempted to look at it. If possible, try doing the subject you dislike the most first and save the one you like the best for last. Also, it is OK to ask for help. At TJC the Apache Tutoring Center offers tutoring in a variety of subjects, and is located on the second floor of the Vaughn Library.

Try eating a snack while you’re studying to help feed your brain, and if you can try to keep the caffeine intake low. “Limit alcohol and caffeine. Alcohol and caffeine can aggravate anxiety and trigger panic attacks. Instead, drink water,” according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America website.

4. Be OK with stress.

It is OK not to be OK. This is one of the hardest things to accept. There are always counselors who are willing to talk about how stressful something is to you. Whether it is the campus counselor or an off-campus one, counselors can help you through stress and teach you ways to better deal with it. It is OK not to know what to do. Just remember there is nothing that is ever more important than your well-being.

These ideas are here to serve as starting points to help you figure out what works and what does not. The main thing to take away from all this information is you’re the one who’s in control; no one can tell you what to be stressed about. It is in your control to get help when you’re having trouble. Here are some resources that can help: tjc.edu/counseling, adaa.org/tips-manage-anxiety-and-stress and tjc.edu