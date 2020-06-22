A message from The DrumBeat staff

From all of us at The DrumBeat, we hope everyone is having a safe and enjoyable summer under the circumstances. Our country and community have faced a number of difficulties in the last several months that have created a sense of uncertainty toward the future, particularly regarding plans and safety measures for the coming school year.

Please know our team will post any updates we receive regarding operations for the fall semester. TJC is currently offering in-person summer classes as normal, with precautions in place to maintain the safety of its staff and students. Some campus organizations, such as the Apache Band and Apache Chiefs, are continuing their summer activities while following the health and safety procedures set forth by TJC officials.

As we prepare for the fall semester, we hope everyone is staying mindful of their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.

Keep an eye out for more articles from our staff writers as we approach the new school year.

Lastly, stay safe, stay vigilant and wash your hands. Feathers up!

Sincerely,

The DrumBeat staff