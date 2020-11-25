Column: 2020 brings a whirlwind of emotions

By Emily Niebuhr

Student Life Editor

I think we can agree 2020 has not been what we expected. Between the coronavirus, celebrity deaths, police brutality and global weather crises, everyone is eager to be done with this year.

We have lost many lives because of COVID-19. According to covid.cdc.gov, there have been, “over 241,069 deaths of COVID-19 since Nov. 13.”

Secondly, we have lost several beloved athletes and celebrities. This year, we lost Kobe Bryant and his daughter; Naya Rivera; Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Chadwick Boseman and Alex Trebek.

Our nation is still divided on racism and police brutality. It started when two white men in Georgia shot a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery while jogging. After that a white woman accused a Black birdwatcher, saying she felt threatened in a NYC park. The murder of George Floyd shocked the world. Add this to the increasing list of victims of police brutality, and this is why there are countless protests held nationwide in these victims’ names. According to cbsnews.com, there were “164 Black men and women who have been killed by police from Jan.1st to Aug. 31, 2020.” That is a problem, and we need to fix it. I desperately wish we could all get along and respect each other despite our skin color. There needs to be consequences for police officers who do not follow the rules. At the end of the day, we all have the same blood running through our veins.

Lastly, the weather this year has been crazy with wildfires and hurricanes. California, Oregon and Colorado have seen smoke-filled skies from devastating wildfires over the past year. This hurricane season has been nothing but wild with heavy rainfall, leaving towns flooded across the country. I hope we do not have any more ruinous weather this year; we have enough on our hands dealing with COVID-19.

We all are dealing with different emotions when it comes to this pandemic and 2020. I think we all need to respect each other’s race, religion and sexual orientation and try to keep our opinions to ourselves. Treat others with kindness. We all breathe the same air, but have different values. So, please respect them. Here’s an uplifting quote for anyone who needs it: “When you can’t control what’s happening, challenge yourself to control the way you are responding to what’s happening. That’s where the power is.”

Please follow any guidelines when it comes to the Coronavirus and try to limit yourself on watching the news. Wear your mask, wash your hands regularly and practice social distance. I know it can be hard especially through the holidays, so try not only to protect yourself but others around you. We need to realize this virus will be here for a while until a reliable cure is found. Until then, please be safe, spread love and not hate. We can show others how to be kind and value each other’s differences.